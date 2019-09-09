A Monroe woman feared being shot when a man pointed a gun at her in a road rage incident on the Southwest Side on Friday afternoon, Madison police reported.
The woman gave police a good enough description for them to arrest Isabel D. Hall, 19, of Madison, on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, resisting/obstructing police, and felony bail jumping. Hall also was cited for underage drinking, Madison police public information officer Joel Despain said in a statement.
The woman told police she was driving home from work shortly after 4 p.m. Friday on Maple Grove Drive when a passenger in another car pointed a handgun at her and told her to "back the (expletive) off." She said the man's body was half way out of the car, propped up on the passenger window frame as he shouted at her, Despain said.
She said she immediately hit the brakes and called police. Arriving officers found her crying and in the midst of a panic attack because she feared she was going to be shot, but was able to provide police with a description of the car, which officers remembered from a prior gun incident involving the same suspect in July, Despain said.
When Hall was located and arrested, he acknowledged engaging in road rage banter with the woman, saying she had been tailgating, but denied pointing a gun at the woman, who denied tailgating, Despain said.