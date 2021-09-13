 Skip to main content
Monroe woman airlifted to hospital after rollover crash, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reports
alert

Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

A Monroe woman was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash Friday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Samantha Jo Marie Metz, 27, was driving north on County D near Lincicum Road in the town of Wayne when she failed to negotiate a curve, entered the ditch, rolled multiple times, and came to rest in a field, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Metz was ejected from the vehicle, suffered severe injuries, and was taken to a hospital via MedFlight helicopter, the Sheriff’s Office said.

