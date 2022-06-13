 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monroe man suffers head injury in motorcycle crash in Grant County, authorities say

A Monroe man suffered a head injury in a motorcycle crash in Grant County on Friday morning, authorities reported.

At about 10:45 a.m. Friday, John Bragg, 43, was eastbound on Highway 81 near Highway Y in the town of Cassville on his 2002 Honda Shadow when he lost control by confusing the brake and clutch lever, went off the south side of the road and crashed in the ditch, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Bragg, who was wearing leathers but not a helmet, suffered a head injury and was taken to Grant Regional Health Center, Dreckman said.

