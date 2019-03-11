Try 3 months for $3

A Monroe man sustained non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night when he was stabbed by another man during a struggle in an apartment in the city.

The alleged stabbing suspect, Joseph Luethje, 24, Monroe, was arrested and tentatively charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct while armed, police said.

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in an apartment in the 1700 block of 30th Street.

The investigation showed an argument was taking place between Luethje and his girlfriend in their apartment, when the other man who lives in the same apartment complex showed up.

The 37-year-old man's girlfriend also lives in the apartment Luethje lives in.

Police said both men were intoxicated.

"Luethje was initially arguing with his girlfriend and brandished a knife, threatening to harm himself," the report said. "The other man tried to take the knife away and a struggle ensued, with the man getting stabbed.

The victim was taken to Monroe Clinic Hospital, where he was treated and released.

