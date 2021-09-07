Monroe man seriously injured in crash, faces OWI, Green County authorities say

A Monroe man was intoxicated when he crashed and sustained serious injuries in the town of Monroe early Sunday morning, the Green County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, emergency responders were sent to the N3800 block of Highway 69 in the town of Monroe for a single-vehicle rollover crash, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The investigation determined that Anthany J. Hernandez, 20, was driving north on 69 when he crossed the centerline and entered the southbound lane, then entered the west ditch where the vehicle collided with an embankment, went airborne and collided with a fence, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The vehicle then entered private property, rolled multiple times, collided with two unoccupied vehicles parked on the property, before coming to rest on its side, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Hernandez was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, suffering serious injuries. He was taken to the Monroe Clinic emergency room, and later transferred to St Mary’s Hospital in Madison, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Hernandez faces a tentative charge of operate while under the influence (alcohol) first offense, and was cited for unsafe lane deviation, failure to keep vehicle under control, and for possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.