Monroe man pleads guilty to sexual assaults of 2 girls, both 12

A 23-year-old Monroe man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, for separate incidents involving two 12-year-old girls in 2020 and 2021.

Jacan L. Flores faces up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision for each of the convictions, one of which happened at a Dane County park, the other when he walked into the apartment of the girl's family, got into her bed and improperly touched her, according to criminal complaints.

A plea agreement between Deputy District Attorney William Brown and Flores and his attorney, Peter Moyers, does not contain a limit on the sentence that Brown can seek from Circuit Judge Mario White.

As part of the plea agreement, one count of child enticement and two counts of bail jumping were dismissed.

A sentencing date will be set later, and in the meantime, the state Department of Corrections will conduct a presentence investigation.

Flores, formerly of Oregon, was charged in January 2021 with luring one of the girls out of her home and to Fish Camp County Park in the town of Dunn where, the girl told police, he got "grabby" with her and touched her inappropriately, according to one of the criminal complaints.

She told police she and Flores had been communicating on Snapchat for a week or two and he asked to meet her even after learning she was 12. Flores and the girl were found at the park by a Dane County sheriff's deputy on routine patrol, the complaint states.

Then in April 2021, another girl told police that in October 2020, a few months before the Fish Camp incident, Flores had entered her family's apartment, got into her bed and touched her inappropriately, according to a second criminal complaint. They had also communicated by Snapchat, and in one of the messages Flores told her she was the "love of my life," the complaint states. He later told police he was "just being funny."

After his arrest for the Fish Camp incident, the girl told police, Flores continued to contact her, and members of the girl's family told police Flores was always trying to hang around their apartment, the complaint states.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.