 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monroe man killed in rollover crash near Monroe, Green County authorities say
alert

Monroe man killed in rollover crash near Monroe, Green County authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}
Green County squad car tighter crop
Green County Sheriff's Office

A Monroe man was killed in a rollover crash near Monroe overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, the Green County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 6:12 a.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office was notified of a single-vehicle rollover crash along Highway 59, about a tenth of a mile east of Greenbush Road, just northeast of Monroe, Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said in a report.

Deputies located a badly damaged pickup truck and the body of an adult male several hundred feet from the highway in a field, Skatrud said.

The initial investigation determined that pickup had been eastbound on 59, failed to negotiate a curve, left the highway and overturned. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, Skatrud said.

Deputies believe that the crash occurred late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning and that the scene was not visible until daylight, Skatrud said.

The driver killed in the crash was later identified as Cody J. Martin, 27, Skatrud said.

It was Green County's first fatal crash of 2021.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics