A Monroe man faces his seventh OWI after a motorcycle crash in Green County on Saturday, the Green County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 7:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies and Albany police located and stopped a motorcycle that was reported to have driven from the scene of a crash at the intersection of South Main Street and Lake Avenue in Monticello, Corp. Lucas D. Reints said in a statement.

The traffic stop occurred at the intersection of Highway EE and Highway E in the town of Albany, Reints said.

The operator, Eric D. Pallesen, 57, was arrested and jailed on tentative charges of operating while under the influence of alcohol – seventh offense and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration – seventh offense, Reints said.

