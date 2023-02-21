A Monroe man was arrested for OWI after speeding 99 mph on Highway 69 in the town of Monroe on Monday, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Just before 7 a.m. Monday, deputies stopped the vehicle in the N4800 block of Highway 69 for going 99 mph, nearly twice the 55 mph speed limit, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The driver, Donald G. Bornemeier, 42, was arrested for a first offense of OWI and cited for operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, operating without a valid license, operate motor vehicle without insurance, non-registration of auto, and speeding, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Bornemeier was released to a responsible party pending a court appearance, the Sheriff’s Office said.

