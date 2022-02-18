Monroe Fire Department identifies man found dead after mobile home fire

The Monroe Fire Department identified Friday the man who was found dead in a mobile home after a fire destroyed the building.

The body of Rick Scott Miles, 63, of Monroe, was found inside the residence on lot 17 after the fire. The home was considered a "total loss," Fire Chief Bill Erb said in a statement.

Erb has not said whether Miles died in the fire. He said Miles' cause of death is still under investigation. The fire department is awaiting autopsy results.

The Monroe Fire Department responded to a fire at Frontier Trailer Park, 2633 8th Avenue, shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, Erb said.

The fire destroyed two vehicles and two homes, including the one in which Miles was found, Erb said. Another home was damaged.

The total cost of the damage is estimated at $160,000. Erb said the cause of the fire had not been determined.

One residence was home when the fire reached their residence, but was able to escape, Erb said.

