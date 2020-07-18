Monona set to hire consultant to review June 2 arrest of Black man

The police reports also make reference to an attorney, Aaron Halstead, filing records requests with police on behalf of Furdge. Halstead did not respond to a request for comment.

Making contact

Police body camera video shows that the first officer who arrived at the scene looked in the window of the house before moving to the front door, which he opens but does not enter. He then calls out “police department” and “you want to come out here?” From inside, the officer’s microphone picks up the sounds of someone, likely Furdge, either talking or singing. Furdge later told officers he had been on the phone.

Several minutes pass and backup arrives before two officers enter the home. With guns drawn, one calls for Furdge to come out of a back room, which he does. Police have said the officers did not know Furdge was Black until they saw him, and Furdge’s race does not come up in the dispatcher’s call to the officer who was assigned to the call. Furdge is then briefly handcuffed before Furdge tells them he has permission to be there.

City officials and police have since repeatedly apologized for the incident.