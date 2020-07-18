Monona set to hire consultant to review June 2 arrest of Black man

The city of Monona is set to spend up to $34,000 for a consultant to review the brief June 2 arrest of a Black man at an Arrowhead Drive home after a neighbor’s girlfriend reported his presence there as suspicious.
The contract with The Riseling Group — led by former UW-Madison Police Chief Sue Riesling — calls for a report on the incident and any recommendations to be delivered by the end of October. The City Council is due to vote on the contract Monday.
The city is also in talks to hire a second consultant to facilitate conversations about race in the Madison suburb, where according to census data about 94% of residents are white. A contract with the Madison-based Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development could come before the council next month, Mayor Mary O’Connor said Friday.
Meanwhile, recently released police reports in the incident say that the man who was arrested, Keonte Furdge, 23, did not have permission to be at the house and suggest he might be pursuing legal action against the city.
Both of the city’s hires would be part of five actions the City Council voted unanimously to take on June 15 in response to Furdge’s arrest. The others involve reviewing existing Police Department policies and training methods for any bias and gauging the department’s alignment with the so-called 8 Can’t Wait changes to police use-of-force practices. The actions, including the independent review and community conversations, closely mirror those the city agreed to undertake the day after the incident.
According to police body camera footage, two officers drew their weapons on a cooperative Furdge and one briefly handcuffed him after a neighbor and his girlfriend saw him on the home’s front stoop and thought he might be a potential burglar because they knew the home’s owner had recently died and the home had been vacant. The girlfriend made the call to 911 and has a Spanish accent, and later identified herself to police as Latina, according to police reports, which list her boyfriend as white.
It turned out Furdge was the guest of the man staying at the home, Toren Young, and that both had been to the home several times when they were on the football team at Monona Grove High School because the home was then owned by the parents of a team coach, Young told the Wisconsin State Journal last month. But according to police, the coach, Mark Rundle, who now owns the home, told them Furdge was not allowed to be at the house because the two had had a falling out years earlier.
Rundle on Friday said he was letting Young, his girlfriend and her child stay at the home rent-free for two months, but that he, Furdge and Young didn’t want to talk about the June 2 incident anymore, and he declined to say whether Furdge had been allowed to stay there. Young and Furdge did not respond to requests for comment Friday.
The police reports also make reference to an attorney, Aaron Halstead, filing records requests with police on behalf of Furdge. Halstead did not respond to a request for comment.
Making contact
Police body camera video shows that the first officer who arrived at the scene looked in the window of the house before moving to the front door, which he opens but does not enter. He then calls out “police department” and “you want to come out here?” From inside, the officer’s microphone picks up the sounds of someone, likely Furdge, either talking or singing. Furdge later told officers he had been on the phone.
Several minutes pass and backup arrives before two officers enter the home. With guns drawn, one calls for Furdge to come out of a back room, which he does. Police have said the officers did not know Furdge was Black until they saw him, and Furdge’s race does not come up in the dispatcher’s call to the officer who was assigned to the call. Furdge is then briefly handcuffed before Furdge tells them he has permission to be there.
City officials and police have since repeatedly apologized for the incident.
Monona police say that on the day of the incident, Young and Furdge came to the Police Department asking to file a complaint over how Furdge was treated and that an officer wrote it out for him. Furdge never signed the complaint, though, and did not respond to multiple attempts by police to follow up with him to get his signature, according to police reports.
City in talks
O’Connor said the city is in talks with the Nehemiah Center to facilitate community conversations around race, but she didn’t have an estimate Friday of how much that contract might cost. Nehemiah president and founder Alex Gee is a longtime Madison activist and leader of the Justified Anger initiative to address racial disparities in the city and state. Nehemiah officials did not provide answers to emailed questions on Friday.
O’Connor also said the city’s Public Safety Committee is in the process of reviewing police policies and procedures. As for the 8 Can’t Wait reforms, she said “it turns out we already do follow almost all of them.”
Those reforms, advocated for by the San Francisco-based police-reform group Campaign Zero, are:
- Banning chokeholds and strangleholds.
- Requiring officers to attempt to de-escalate incidents.
- Requiring officers to provide verbal warnings before firing their guns.
- Requiring officers to exhaust all other alternatives before firing their weapons.
- Requiring officers to intervene when they see other officers using excessive force, and to report those incidents to their supervisors.
- Prohibiting shooting at moving vehicles.
- Requiring officers to abide by a use-of-force continuum.
- Documenting use-of-force or threatened use-of-force incidents.
‘Messy situation’
Police in a June 24 report to the Public Safety Committee said existing training, policies and practices already incorporate the reforms, if not in their entirety. Police are allowed to shoot at moving vehicles, for example, if doing so is in self-defense or defense of others.
O’Connor acknowledged that information that has come out since Furdge’s detainment, including about whether Furdge was allowed to be at the home, makes for a “messy situation.”
“We didn’t know all that when we promised to do the investigation,” she said.
But she said a lot of Monona residents have been upset by the incident and about reports of racism in Monona, and the conversation has moved beyond the Furdge arrest.
