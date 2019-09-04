A tip from a Walmart security agent led to the arrest of four teenagers for car theft early Tuesday morning, Monona police reported.
The Walmart agent reported that four young men were using a machine in the store to exchange coins for cash on Tuesday shortly after midnight after arriving in a green Subaru Outback that was checked and found to have been stolen in Monona over the weekend, Monona Police Chief Walter J. Ostrenga said in a statement.
Officers arrived at the store at 2151 Royal Avenue as the four came down the escalator towards the garage. When they saw the uniformed officers, the four took off running but were quickly arrested, Ostrenga said.
During the investigation, it also was discovered that one of the teens had a stolen debit card that had been taken from a vehicle at Hilldale Shopping Center in Madison, police said.
Raheam Jones, 17, of Middleton, and Daryle Shelton, 17, of Madison, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and resisting arrest.
The 16-year-old had a key to the stolen car and was identified as the driver, while the 15-year-old also was in possession of two knives and the stolen debit card, Ostrenga said.
Police from McFarland, the Town of Madison, and Dane County Sheriff’s Office assisted Monona with the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Monona police at 608-222-0463, Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or by texting “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).
