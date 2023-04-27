Monona police are looking for a 24-year-old Evansville man who they say almost struck a police officer while fleeing a traffic stop.

Roberto A. Ahner was pulled over on the westbound ramp to the Beltline at Monona Drive just after noon on Wednesday for allegedly going 52 mph in a 30-mph zone, Monona police said in a news release.

As the officer was at the driver’s side door, Ahner "intentionally and recklessly turned into the officer while speeding off, nearly striking him," police said.

Police gave chase but lost him on West Broadway at South Towne Drive, although the 2022 Hyundai he was driving was found soon after, empty and near a business development on Engel Street. Police say they found his ID inside.

A search involving a police dog and surveillance video from nearby businesses didn't result in Ahner's arrest and police are asking anyone who might have information on his whereabouts to contact them at 608-222-0463 or Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Ahner is on community supervision after being convicted of armed robbery and second-degree recklessly endangering safety in 2018.

