Monona police recover drugs, guns, arrest two after morning pursuit
Drugs and guns were recovered from a car after two men attempted to flee Monona police Thursday morning, authorities said. 

The pursuit began after police attempted to pull over a vehicle thought to be stolen around 11:30 a.m., Chief Brian Chaney Austin said in a statement. Though it had not been stolen, the vehicle fled officers but went down a dead-end road just off of Lake Point Drive in Madison. 

The driver, Jontrae M. Larsen, 20, and the passenger, Raymond L. Poore, 29, fled on foot but were then arrested by police with the help of other law enforcement agencies, Austin said. Both men had active arrest warrants and police found drugs and two handguns in the vehicle, Austin said. 

