Monona police investigating shots fired, damage to targeted car

Monona police are investigating a shots fired incident after an unoccupied vehicle was reportedly targeted Monday night.

Multiple callers reported hearing several shots fired followed by the sound of a car speeding away from the scene on the 300 block of W. Broadway at around 9 p.m., Interim Monona Police Chief Sara Deuman said.

Responding officers spoke to witnesses at the scene who said a man by himself approached an unoccupied car in a parking lot and shot at it multiple times. The man then got into a different car and fled.

Deuman said no injuries were reported, however the targeted car was damaged by the gunfire.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have related information is asked to contact the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463, Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or text "MONONA" followed by any tips to 847411.

