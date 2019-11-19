One person is dead and another seriously injured after a rollover collision on the westbound Beltline Tuesday afternoon, Monona police said.
The crash happened between Monona Drive and South Towne Drive at around 12:50 p.m.
Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga said three people were in a 2004 silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which cut in front of another vehicle and ran off the roadway into a ditch. One person died at the scene, and another was thrown from the vehicle and has serious injuries, Ostrenga said.
The crash remains under investigation. Ostrenga asked anyone who witnessed it to call the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463.