Monona police found at fault in controversial 2020 arrest, but judge denies punitive damages

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that two police officers acted unconstitutionally in the brief, controversial detainment of a Black man at a home in Monona in June 2020.

But U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson rejected the man's effort to collect punitive damages, ruling that while the officers made a mistake, they did not act in bad faith.

Keonte Furdge filed the civil rights case against the city and white officers Jared Wedig and Luke Wunsch in September 2020, asserting that police violated his constitutional right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure when they entered the house where he was staying, pointed their guns at him and briefly placed him in handcuffs.

The June 2 incident in the overwhelmingly white Madison suburb spurred questions about the city's racial climate and led the City Council to spend tens of thousands of dollars on a consultant to do an outside review of the incident and another for diversity, equity and inclusion training and other related work, although Furdge didn't allege in the suit that he was targeted because of his race.

Furdge was a guest of a friend who was staying temporarily at the home in the 5000 block of Arrowhead Drive when the girlfriend of a neighbor saw him outside and reported him to police as suspicious because the home had previously been vacant. Wedig, the first officer on the scene, entered the home through an unlocked door after hearing Furdge inside, according to body camera video and the suit. He then ordered a surprised Furdge out of a back bedroom while he and Wunsch held him at gunpoint and Wedig put him in handcuffs for about a minute.

Neither officer knew Furdge was Black until he emerged from the bedroom, according to evidence collected as part of the consultant's review of the incident.

After they confirmed Furdge had permission to be there from the house guest, who was not there at the time, the officers apologized and left.

Peterson said there was no evidence in the case of "exigent circumstances" — such as an ongoing crime or someone in danger — that would have excused Wedig from getting a warrant before entering the home. Wunsch, meanwhile, violated Furdge's rights by remaining in the home and helping to detain Furdge after it became clear Furdge was allowed to be there.

"The most dangerous course of action was the one actually taken by Wedig and Wunsch," Peterson wrote. "They entered the home unannounced with guns drawn. Their actions escalated the danger by risking a violent confrontation with a surprised suspect."

One of Furdge's attorneys, John Bradley, said the decision "vindicates Mr. Furdge's claim" and "should remind all police officers in Wisconsin of that fundamental right: In America, police cannot enter a home without a warrant and without probable cause."

Still, while the incident "was surely deeply disturbing to Furdge," Peterson said, "the officers’ conduct here demonstrates a good-faith effort to protect the community by investigating what that they believed, however wrongly, to be a possible crime. They treated Furdge calmly and with respect, even as they overstepped their legal authority."

Furdge can still argue he's entitled to compensatory damages for any harm he suffered as a result of the incident, although it's not clear what that would be and his attorneys declined to specify.

"This was a traumatic incident for Mr. Furdge," another of his attorneys, Rick Resch, said in an email. "Put yourself in his shoes and imagine how you would feel if you were him, one week after George Floyd was murdered, folding your laundry, when police officers storm in, unannounced, and point their guns at you."

The city's insurer could also choose to provide him with money as part of a settlement to end the case.

Monona's legal counsel in the case declined to comment.

