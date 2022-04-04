Monona police evacuate apartment building for death, hazmat investigation

Authorities evacuated a Monona apartment complex Monday after a dead person was found inside an apartment with a hazardous substance.

Monona police and fire personnel responded to 300 Owen Road just after 3 p.m. Monday for a report of a deceased person and discovered a possible hazardous substance, according to Monona Police Chief Chaney Austin.

Monona Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen said a Madison hazmat team ventilated the eight-unit building and allowed residents to return to their apartments around 5:45 p.m. About 12 to 14 residents were temporarily displaced.

McMullen said he didn’t know what the hazardous substance was.

Austin said there is no indication the death was suspicious.

