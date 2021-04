Monona police, DOJ arrest 74-old-year pastor on several counts of child pornography possession

Monona police, with the help of the state Department of Justice, arrested a 74-year-old pastor Wednesday on several counts of possession of child pornography as part of an investigation spurred on by the DOJ.

Peter Olson, who is a pastor from Wisconsin, was arrested Wednesday after the execution of a search warrant of his home and electronic devices by Monona police and the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation, Interim Monona Police Chief Sara Deuman said.

Olson was tentatively charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and booked into the Dane County Jail.

Monona police initiated the investigation after a referral from the DOJ's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The investigation is ongoing, Deuman said. Anyone with information on Olson's possession of child pornography is asked to contact Monona police at 608-222-0463, or text "MONONA" followed by the information to TIP411 (847411.)

