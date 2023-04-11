Two 21-year-olds were arrested on Madison's Southeast Side Tuesday after leading Monona police on a short vehicle chase and then crashing into another vehicle, Monona police said.
Donovan Moore, of Sun Prairie, and Kavell Sims, of Madison, and a third person were in the vehicle police attempted to stop as part of what they termed a "multi-agency investigation" at around 1 p.m. near Pflaum and Stoughton roads.
Police ended the pursuit because of the amount of traffic on the road but the vehicle soon hit another vehicle near Buckeye and Stoughton roads, about three-quarters of a mile from where the pursuit began.
The three people in the fleeing vehicle then tried to flee officers on foot, but Moore and Sims were caught, police said. Both were out on bail for various felony offenses, and illegal drugs and a handgun were found in the vehicle, police said. The people in the vehicle that was struck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
