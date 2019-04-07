A Monona man awakened by the sound of breaking glass found three burglars in his house early Sunday morning, police said.
Monona police said they were called to the 5000 block of Winnequah Road at about 3:30 a.m. for a burglary call.
After the homeowner woke up, he chased the three female intruders to a vehicle, according to police.
19-year-old Sadie A. Bentley and two 17-year-old girls were arrested after a Dane County Sheriff's deputy tracked a license plate number provided by the victim to an address in Cambridge, police said.
Police said the victim's daughter knew the suspects.