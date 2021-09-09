Monona man shot in Madison last month dies; death now a homicide

A man shot in Madison in August died nearly a month later from complications from his wounds, the Dane County Medical Examiner's office said Thursday, making him the city's seven homicide of the year.
Madison police and the medical examiner said Ryan K. Cook, 30, of Monona, was shot multiple times on Aug. 10 in the 4600 block of Atticus Way on Madison's Soutwest Side.
On Friday, Madison police were called to the UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital, where Cook had stopped breathing and did not have a pulse. He was taken to an emergency room where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A forensic autopsy was completed by the medical examiner’s office on Monday; preliminary results confirmed that Cook died from complications from homicidal firearm-related trauma.
The death remains under investigation.