Monona man gets year in jail, probation, community service for fatal drunken-driving crash

A 21-year-old Monona man was sentenced to a year in jail Monday for killing his teenage passenger while driving drunk more than two years ago and will have to contact the Madison School District about talking to students about the experience, according to online court records.

Donovan Luz-Torres pleaded guilty to homicide by drunken driving in February for the April 19, 2020, crash that killed Justin D. Wixom, 18, of Fitchburg. As part of his plea, a second charge, driving with a revoked license causing death, was dismissed.

Luz-Torres told police he was “kinda wasted" when he crashed into the back of a parked semitrailer truck on Hayes Road on Madison’s Far East Side, according to a criminal complaint. Court documents state that a breath sample indicated Luz-Torres’ blood alcohol concentration was more than 0.17%, more than twice the 0.08% limit for Wisconsin drivers.

A witness told police he saw Luz-Torres' white Nissan Sentra coming up behind him with only its parking lights on and traveling at speeds of between 45 and 50 mph. When it passed him on the left, the witness said, the passenger had his head and upper torso sticking out of the front passenger-side window, the complaint states.

Just before the car struck the truck, the witness said, the passenger pulled his body back into the car, according to the complaint. Luz-Torres told police he was driving straight on Hayes Road when he struck the semitruck, which he said was parked “right there in the middle of the street.”

Homicide by drunken driving carries up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision. Under a recent change in Wisconsin law, Circuit Judge Ellen Berz was required to sentence Luz-Torres to at least five years in prison, unless she makes specific findings that such a sentence is not required.

On Monday, she imposed but stayed an eight-year sentence for Luz-Torres — made up of three years in prison and five on extended supervision — and instead ordered him to serve five years of probation, with the year in jail a condition of that probation.

Other conditions of his probation include a five-year driving ban, psychological treatment and a 100 hours of community service in each year he is on supervision, conducted at a nonprofit of the victim's family's choosing.

