A K9 unit helped in the arrests of four people following a shots fired incident and a police pursuit early Tuesday morning, authorities reported.

The shots fired incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. and as a Monona officer was responding to assist in the pursuit, Madison police terminated their pursuit, Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney said in a statement.

The vehicle’s last known location and description was provided and a short time later, the Monona K9 officer found the vehicle near Milwaukee Street and Meadowlark Drive and waited for back-up to get in position in an attempt to safely arrest the occupants, Chaney said.

In that time, the vehicle drove off again, starting a pursuit with Monona officers, who were joined by Maple Bluff police. The pursuit lasted for several miles traveling southbound on Highway 51, where Madison officers were positioned with tire deflation devices, Chaney said.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop near Voges Road, at which the occupants fled on foot, with Monona and Maple Bluff police chasing. One of the occupants was seen with a gun as they fled, Chaney said.

Monona police deployed K9 Jakko who immediately apprehended one person. Another handgun was located and as the suspects continued to flee, despite warnings to stop and surrender, Jakko was redeployed and apprehended a second person, Chaney.

A Madison police drone was used in the search and eventually four of the five people who were in the car were taken into custody. The four and the gun were turned over to Madison police in connection to the shooting investigation, Chaney said.

Monona police will be referring charges for attempted eluding and resisting arrest to those arrested. The suspects apprehended by Jakko sustained bite injuries and were treated and released at a local hospital. No officers were injured, Chaney said.

“The successful deployment of K9 Jakko very well prevented a more serious and potentially deadly outcome today,” Chaney said. “I’d like to express my appreciation to the community for supporting our police K9 program and empowering MOPD to do the job expected of us.”