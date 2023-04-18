A police dog helped arrest four people who fled after a report of gunfire in Madison early Tuesday morning, authorities reported.

Madison police ended their pursuit of a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident just before 5 a.m., but Monona police responding to the call found the vehicle near Milwaukee Street and Meadowlark Drive and waited for backup before trying to arrest the people inside, Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney said in a statement.

In that time, the vehicle drove off again and led police from Monona and Maple Bluff on a miles-long chase south on Highway 51, where Madison officers were positioned with tire-deflation devices, Chaney said.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop near Voges Road, at which point the occupants fled on foot, with Monona and Maple Bluff police chasing. One of the occupants was seen with a gun as they fled, Chaney said.

Monona police deployed K9 Jakko who apprehended one person. Another handgun was located and as the suspects continued to flee, Jakko was redeployed and apprehended a second person, Chaney said.

A Madison police drone was used in the search and eventually four of the five people who were in the car were taken into custody. The four suspects and two handguns were turned over to Madison police, Chaney said. The names of the four were not released.

Monona police will be referring charges for attempted eluding and resisting arrest for those arrested. The suspects apprehended by Jakko sustained bite injuries and were treated and released from a local hospital. No officers were injured, Chaney said.

“The successful deployment of K9 Jakko very well prevented a more serious and potentially deadly outcome today,” Chaney said.