Monona, Janesville police also respond to gunshot incidents over extended holiday weekend
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A series of gunshot incidents over the extended holiday weekend kept area police agencies busy.

A shooting that took place between occupants of two vehicles on Highway 151 Saturday afternoon was determined to be a targeted attack, Sun Prairie police reported.

Madison police reported three separate shots fired incidents on Sunday, with no injuries reported.

On Thursday about 4:30 p.m., Monona police responded to a report of shell casings found in the street on Roselawn Avenue north of West Broadway, Acting Chief Sara A. Deuman said in a report.

The caller reported noticing some damaged property, though the owners of the property were not home. The caller told police they heard loud noises between 2 and 3 a.m. but did not see anything at the time and did not call police, Deuman said.

Other neighbors also reported hearing some noise during the late night or early morning hours but they also did not see anything and did not call police to report the noise, Deuman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monona police at 608-222-0463, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or by texting “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).

On Saturday shortly after 2:30 a.m., Janesville police responded to reports of shots fired near the 1500 block of Kellogg Avenue, Sgt. Joshua Norem said in a report.

Witnesses told police the shooting may have come from a vehicle, and officers located shell casings in the area, but no injuries were reported and no property damage was found, Norem said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Janesville police at 608-755-3100, or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or the P3 tips app.

Wife of Madison officer killed in crash tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

