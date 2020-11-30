Monona, Janesville police also respond to gunshot incidents over extended holiday weekend

A series of gunshot incidents over the extended holiday weekend kept area police agencies busy.

A shooting that took place between occupants of two vehicles on Highway 151 Saturday afternoon was determined to be a targeted attack, Sun Prairie police reported.

Madison police reported three separate shots fired incidents on Sunday, with no injuries reported.

On Thursday about 4:30 p.m., Monona police responded to a report of shell casings found in the street on Roselawn Avenue north of West Broadway, Acting Chief Sara A. Deuman said in a report.

The caller reported noticing some damaged property, though the owners of the property were not home. The caller told police they heard loud noises between 2 and 3 a.m. but did not see anything at the time and did not call police, Deuman said.