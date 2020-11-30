Monona, Janesville police also respond to gunshot incidents over extended holiday weekend

A series of gunshot incidents over the extended holiday weekend kept area police agencies busy.
A shooting that took place between occupants of two vehicles on Highway 151 Saturday afternoon was determined to be a targeted attack, Sun Prairie police reported.
Madison police reported three separate shots fired incidents on Sunday, with no injuries reported.
On Thursday about 4:30 p.m., Monona police responded to a report of shell casings found in the street on Roselawn Avenue north of West Broadway, Acting Chief Sara A. Deuman said in a report.
The caller reported noticing some damaged property, though the owners of the property were not home. The caller told police they heard loud noises between 2 and 3 a.m. but did not see anything at the time and did not call police, Deuman said.
Other neighbors also reported hearing some noise during the late night or early morning hours but they also did not see anything and did not call police to report the noise, Deuman said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Monona police at 608-222-0463, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or by texting “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).
On Saturday shortly after 2:30 a.m., Janesville police responded to reports of shots fired near the 1500 block of Kellogg Avenue, Sgt. Joshua Norem said in a report.
Witnesses told police the shooting may have come from a vehicle, and officers located shell casings in the area, but no injuries were reported and no property damage was found, Norem said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Janesville police at 608-755-3100, or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or the P3 tips app.
Wife of Madison officer killed in crash tops recent notable crime news in Madison area
Authorities identify wife of Madison police officer as pedestrian killed in Sun Prairie crash
Owner of vehicle in hit-and-run that injured 2 pedestrians claims it was stolen, Madison police say
Another inmate dead as COVID-19 cases surpass 8,000 in Wisconsin prison system
Man arrested, drugs, 3 handguns, $18K in cash seized in South Side drug raid, Madison police say
Madison police investigating possible stabbing on North Side
Sun Prairie police find shot-up sedan when they respond to shooting report Tuesday night
75-year-old woman's car stolen from street as she walks into food pantry to make a donation
Janesville man armed with knife arrested after setting residence on fire, police say
Madison police: Man under the influence breaks into school, defecates on floor
Missouri woman gets 30 months in federal prison in scheme that defrauded Walmart of $860K
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.