Monona Fire Department: Passenger escapes after waking up to car on fire

A man escaped with minor injuries Monday morning after the car he was sleeping in caught fire.

The Monona Fire Department responded around 5:30 a.m. to calls of a vehicle on fire in the 2500 block of Royal Avenue and arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames.

The passenger, who said he woke up to find the car on fire, had escaped and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, said Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen.

It took about 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze. The vehicle was a total loss.

Investigators determined the fire was started by misuse of smoking materials.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.