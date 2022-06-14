Money stolen from ATM at Blackhawk Credit Union in Janesville, police say

Thieves stole money from an ATM at Blackhawk Credit Union in Janesville early Tuesday morning, Janesville police reported.

At about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, Janesville police and Rock County deputies responded to investigate a reported theft at the credit union at 3012 Deerfield Drive, Sgt. Shawn Welte said in a statement.

Two people were able to gain access to the ATM and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, with the vehicle they used recovered at the trailhead off of Deerfield Drive behind Home Depot, Welte said.

Police collected evidence at the scene and around the truck and the investigation is continuing, Welte said.

Police ask anyone with information on the identity of the thieves or having video of people in the area to contact Janesville police at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-758-3636.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.