 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday morning East Side Madison shooting leave no injuries, one vehicle hit
0 comments
alert top story

Monday morning East Side Madison shooting leave no injuries, one vehicle hit

  • 0

A vehicle was struck by gunfire but no one was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning on Madison's East Side.

Multiple 911 callers reported gunfire at about 4:45 a.m. near the intersection of East Washington and Marquette Street, police said. The intersection, in the Worthington Park neighborhood, hosts a gas station and been a hot spot for criminal activity in recent years.

Officers found spent shell casings and the damaged vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics