Monday morning East Side Madison shooting leave no injuries, one vehicle hit

A vehicle was struck by gunfire but no one was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning on Madison's East Side.
Multiple 911 callers reported gunfire at about 4:45 a.m. near the intersection of East Washington and Marquette Street, police said. The intersection, in the Worthington Park neighborhood, hosts a gas station and been a hot spot for criminal activity in recent years.
Officers found spent shell casings and the damaged vehicle.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.