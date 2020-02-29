Molson Coors mass shooting gunman accused of punching woman, gun crime in 1990s

On the job

While police have said nothing about Ferrill’s motive, a neighbor, Erna Roenspies, told The Associated Press that at one point he told her he was upset at “spies” from the brewery. He told her the “spies” were checking up on him to make sure a shoulder injury suffered at work — most likely his rotator cuff tear — was legitimate. Molson Coors did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Companies sometimes do carry out such surveillance. Miller Brewing Co., now part of Molson Coors, hired outside investigators to watch an employee in Ohio over a disputed foot injury in 2000. The employee sued Miller for a variety of claims, including a retaliation claim for the surveillance, but none of the claims succeeded.

More details emerged Friday about what exactly unfolded at the brewery. Byron Johnson, a brewery employee who works in fermentation, said a last-minute decision may have kept him from walking into the gunfire.

“I was coming from lunch and decided to instead of taking the normal route to the break area, I decided to use that time to pick up some work gloves,” said Johnson.

He came back from picking up the gloves and entered Building 4 through the back door about 1:45 p.m.