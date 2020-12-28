Modified guns like the one used in Sun Prairie shooting are unusual but easy to make

A federal law enforcement official says it isn't hard to illegally convert a handgun into a fully automatic weapon like the one a 16-year-old Madison boy allegedly used to spray bullets near a busy stretch of road in Sun Prairie earlier this month.

Yeshua Schworck was formally charged with attempted first-degree homicide Monday in the Dec. 9 shooting that hit four vehicles, including three that were occupied, around 6:40 p.m. near a BP gas station on West Main Street, the city's main thoroughfare. The driver of the Mitsubishi SUV Schworck was riding in when he allegedly fired the shots, Trentin G. Holsten, 19, of Necedah, is charged as a party to the crime.

According to a criminal complaint, the man who was targeted in the shooting is the father of a woman Holsten used to date. He told police that after he and Schworck briefly exchanged words in the BP parking lot, he was driving his Nissan Pathfinder onto West Main behind the Mitsubishi when Schworck leaned out of the passenger-side window and opened fire.

The ex-girlfriend later told police Holsten had been sending her threatening messages mostly aimed at her parents, and that after the shooting he sent her a Snapchat message saying something to the effect of "sorry, my passenger got nervous when your dad walked up on us," according to the complaint.