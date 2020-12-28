Modified guns like the one used in Sun Prairie shooting are unusual but easy to make

A federal law enforcement official says it isn't hard to illegally convert a handgun into a fully automatic weapon like the one a 16-year-old Madison boy allegedly used to spray bullets near a busy stretch of road in Sun Prairie earlier this month.
Yeshua Schworck was formally charged with attempted first-degree homicide Monday in the Dec. 9 shooting that hit four vehicles, including three that were occupied, around 6:40 p.m. near a BP gas station on West Main Street, the city's main thoroughfare. The driver of the Mitsubishi SUV Schworck was riding in when he allegedly fired the shots, Trentin G. Holsten, 19, of Necedah, is charged as a party to the crime.
According to a criminal complaint, the man who was targeted in the shooting is the father of a woman Holsten used to date. He told police that after he and Schworck briefly exchanged words in the BP parking lot, he was driving his Nissan Pathfinder onto West Main behind the Mitsubishi when Schworck leaned out of the passenger-side window and opened fire.
The ex-girlfriend later told police Holsten had been sending her threatening messages mostly aimed at her parents, and that after the shooting he sent her a Snapchat message saying something to the effect of "sorry, my passenger got nervous when your dad walked up on us," according to the complaint.
In addition to the 11 bullet holes found on the passenger side of the Pathfinder, bullets struck a taxi occupied by a driver and a 12-year-old boy in the BP parking lot and the back windshield of a car traveling on West Main. The latter round likely "passed directly between the driver and passenger of the vehicle, almost striking both occupants," according to the complaint.
An unoccupied Chevrolet Trax in a nearby car dealership was also hit, as was a window at the BP. Police found 38 fired 9mm cartridge casings in the road, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Dec. 21.
The complaint says a video posted to Holsten's Snapshot account about a day before the shooting shows Schworck with a black handgun with an "auto sear" — a device that converts a semiautomatic gun to a fully automatic machine gun — and an extended magazine that comes in 30- or 40-round capacities. Machine guns are largely banned by state and federal law, although older models are still legal in many other states under strict regulations.
Cara Herman, a spokesperson with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said modifications such as the one to the gun allegedly used by Schworck are "fast and simple" to make and require "no technical expertise."
"The handgun-conversion devices currently offered for sale on the internet are advertised using misleading names and deceptive descriptions to defeat protocols set by internet vendors to prevent the unlawful sale of firearms and avoid detection by law enforcement," she said in an email.
Sun Prairie's police spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on how often his department has encountered such modified firearms, but Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said his department doesn't recall recovering similar weapons in the past.