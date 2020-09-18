Missouri woman gets 65 months in federal prison in scheme that defrauded Walmart of $860K

A Missouri woman was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison in a scheme that defrauded Walmart of more than $860,000, according to U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader.
Crystal Austin, 40, of Belton, Missouri, was sentenced earlier this week by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley for conspiring with Shelly Scott, Jason Edge, and others to commit wire fraud throughout the country. Conley ordered the conspirators to jointly pay restitution of more than $860,000 to Walmart.
Scott and Edge, both of Kansas City, were sentenced by Conley in November 2018 to four years in prison.
Scott and Edge were arrested by Monona police in February 2018 after employees of the Monona Walmart became suspicious of them, Blader’s office said. They pleaded guilty to the charges in September.
Between November 2016 and February 2018, Austin, Scott, Edge and others conspired to defraud Walmart, Inc. through use of stolen personal checks, identity fraud, and methods to bypass electronic check authorization measures, resulting in a loss of more than $860,000 to Walmart, Blader’s office said.
The conspirators would present a stolen check and the false identification at the time of payment, and when a payment was denied, the conspirator would make a phone call. The person seeking the payment would say it was the check authorization company but it would actually be another conspirator, who would tell the clerk to accept the check.
Austin and conspirators Heather Bishop and Jennifer Austin were charged and arrested in December 2019. Bishop and Jennifer Austin also have agreed to plead guilty to the conspiracy and are scheduled for guilty pleas and sentencing later this year, Blader’s office said.
In sentencing Austin, Conley noted that the conspiracy victimized those whose identities and bank accounts were used, as well as Walmart. He also considered as aggravating factors Austin’s lengthy criminal history, and the fact that she was on probation in several states for similar crimes while she engaged in this conspiracy, Blader’s office said.
The charges against Crystal Austin and her co-conspirators were the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Monona and Sun Prairie police, and police departments throughout the country, with the assistance of Walmart fraud investigators. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura A. Przybylinski Finn.
