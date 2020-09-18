Missouri woman gets 65 months in federal prison in scheme that defrauded Walmart of $860K

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Missouri woman was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison in a scheme that defrauded Walmart of more than $860,000, according to U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader.

Crystal Austin, 40, of Belton, Missouri, was sentenced earlier this week by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley for conspiring with Shelly Scott, Jason Edge, and others to commit wire fraud throughout the country. Conley ordered the conspirators to jointly pay restitution of more than $860,000 to Walmart.

Scott and Edge were arrested by Monona police in February 2018 after employees of the Monona Walmart became suspicious of them, Blader’s office said. They pleaded guilty to the charges in September.

Between November 2016 and February 2018, Austin, Scott, Edge and others conspired to defraud Walmart, Inc. through use of stolen personal checks, identity fraud, and methods to bypass electronic check authorization measures, resulting in a loss of more than $860,000 to Walmart, Blader’s office said.