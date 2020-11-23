Missouri woman gets 30 months in federal prison in scheme that defrauded Walmart of $860K

Between November 2016 and February 2018, the group conspired to defraud Walmart through use of stolen personal checks, identity fraud, and methods to bypass electronic check authorization measures, resulting in Walmart losing more than $860,000, Blader’s office said.

The conspirators would present a stolen check and the false identification at the time of payment, and when a payment was denied, the conspirator would make a phone call. The person seeking the payment would say it was the check authorization company but it would actually be another conspirator, who would tell the clerk to accept the check.

Austin and Bishop were charged and arrested in December 2019.

In sentencing Bishop, Conley noted that the conspiracy also victimized those whose identities and bank accounts were used in the fraud. He noted that in Bishop’s case, her involvement seemed to be based on opportunity, family dysfunction, and anti-social personality and decision making, and that she was less culpable than the co-conspirators previously sentenced in this case.