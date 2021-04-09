Missouri man forgot gun was in bag as he tried to board plane at Dane County Regional Airport, authorities say

A Missouri man was arrested after he was caught carrying a loaded handgun as he went through security at the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 6 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon L. Winslow, 42, of Fulton, Missouri, after Transportation Security Administration workers staffing a security checkpoint alerted them that Winslow had a loaded handgun in his bag, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said.

Winslow, who does not have a carry and conceal permit, was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of carrying a concealed weapon, Schaffer said.

Schaffer said the man is a truck driver, the Associated Press reported. He was getting on a flight to transition to another job and did not go through any other airport, she said.

The man apparently forgot the gun was in his bag, Schaffer told the Associated Press. He was very upset when he discovered it was in the bag while going through security and was “completely cooperative,” she said.

