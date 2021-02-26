Missouri man faces 17 counts for alleged asphalt scam in 2019

Dane County authorities charged a Missouri man Friday with multiple counts of theft, fraud and misrepresentation for an asphalt repair scam he is alleged to have carried out in western Dane County in 2019.
Arnold D. Riley, 46, of Hannibal, Missouri, had gone around to rural homes in the town of Cross Plains and the village of Mount Horeb in the summer of 2019 offering deals to residents to get rid of "leftover" asphalt and gravel he claimed to have after doing road work in the area, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
But what Riley offered, the complaint states, was asphalt millings, essentially asphalt that's been scraped from driving surfaces for recycling. He charged customers anywhere between $3,000 and $7,000 to place it on their driveways.
Riley is charged with seven counts of theft by false representation, six counts of misrepresentation to buyers, three home improvement contract violations and one count of fraudulent writings. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 11.
According to the complaint:
A man who lives in the town of Cross Plains said he was approached on July 3, 2019, while mowing his lawn by a man who offered to put extra gravel at the bottom of the man's driveway for $30. Instead, asphalt millings were put down and the man was charged $7,000. The man later stopped payment on the check, which was written payable to Riley.
Another man, also in the town of Cross Plains, said on June 14, 2019, Riley had offered to pave and seal his driveway for $6,500. The work was very shoddy, however, but the crew never returned to finish it, despite making a promise to do so.
Another town of Cross Plains man said on June 29, 2019, Riley asked the man to do him "a favor" and let him dump his truck's load, which was leaking, on the man's driveway. The man was charged $3,171, much higher than what was originally agreed.
Riley approached another man in the town of Cross Plains on June 27, 2019, and had a crew dump asphalt millings on his driveway for $2,700. Again, Riley said he had to dump his load because his truck had broken down.
Three other people in the town of Cross Plains and the village of Mount Horeb also accepted what Riley said were "deals" for asphalt work in June 2019.
Vehicles that were used by the crew were later tracked down by Dane County sheriff's deputies after it was reported that those "scamming" people for asphalt paving were staying at the Quality Inn on Seybold Road in the town of Middleton. Investigators were told they had paid cash for the rooms.
But using video surveillance at the motel, a deputy was able to show images of the men to two of the scam victims, who said they looked like the people who had come to their home. Other victims were shown photo lineups, using photos of Riley obtained from the Hannibal Police Department.