Missouri man faces 17 counts for alleged asphalt scam in 2019

Another man, also in the town of Cross Plains, said on June 14, 2019, Riley had offered to pave and seal his driveway for $6,500. The work was very shoddy, however, but the crew never returned to finish it, despite making a promise to do so.

Another town of Cross Plains man said on June 29, 2019, Riley asked the man to do him "a favor" and let him dump his truck's load, which was leaking, on the man's driveway. The man was charged $3,171, much higher than what was originally agreed.

Riley approached another man in the town of Cross Plains on June 27, 2019, and had a crew dump asphalt millings on his driveway for $2,700. Again, Riley said he had to dump his load because his truck had broken down.

Three other people in the town of Cross Plains and the village of Mount Horeb also accepted what Riley said were "deals" for asphalt work in June 2019.

Vehicles that were used by the crew were later tracked down by Dane County sheriff's deputies after it was reported that those "scamming" people for asphalt paving were staying at the Quality Inn on Seybold Road in the town of Middleton. Investigators were told they had paid cash for the rooms.