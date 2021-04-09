 Skip to main content
Missouri man carrying loaded handgun tried to board plane at Dane County Regional Airport, authorities say
Missouri man carrying loaded handgun tried to board plane at Dane County Regional Airport, authorities say

Brandon L. Winslow booking photo

Brandon L. Winslow.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Missouri man who was carrying a loaded handgun tried to board a plane at the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Just after 6 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon L. Winslow, 42, of Fulton, Missouri, after Transportation Security Administration workers staffing a security checkpoint alerted them that Winslow had a loaded handgun in his bag, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a report.

Winslow, who does not have a carry and conceal permit, was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of carrying a concealed weapon, Schaffer said.

