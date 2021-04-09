Missouri man carrying loaded handgun tried to board plane at Dane County Regional Airport, authorities say

A Missouri man who was carrying a loaded handgun tried to board a plane at the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Just after 6 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon L. Winslow, 42, of Fulton, Missouri, after Transportation Security Administration workers staffing a security checkpoint alerted them that Winslow had a loaded handgun in his bag, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a report.
Winslow, who does not have a carry and conceal permit, was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of carrying a concealed weapon, Schaffer said.
Large fight preceding alleged shooting tops recent notable crime news in Madison area