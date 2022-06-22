Missing woman and her 4 children found safe in Illinois

A Madison family reported missing on Monday was found safe in Illinois, police reported Wednesday.

Police were contacted on Monday to check on Samella Robinson, 33, and her four children at their West Side residence, but could not find her or 12-year-old Kierra, 8-year-old Yafa, 5-year-old Phillip and 9-month-old Samella, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement Tuesday night.

The investigation did not identify any signs of foul play associated with their disappearance, Fryer said.

Robinson has ties to Chicago and may have recently spent time in central Illinois, Fryer said Tuesday, adding that detectives have reached out to law enforcement in Illinois for help.

Police said at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday that the family had been found safe in Illinois. They provided no other details.

