Missing Windsor man's son implicated in his murder; mother remains missing

The Sheriff's Office began executing a search warrant at the Haldersons' Oak Springs Circle home Sunday, according to spokesperson Elise Schaffer, and that work was continuing Monday.

Medical Examiner's Office director of operations Sue Eskola said Monday morning that the office's "intent" was to release information later in the day about the results of the autopsy it was conducting on the remains.

Citing the ongoing investigation, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett on Friday declined to say whether he believed the remains were those of the Haldersons or whether there were any suspects in the case, but he did say there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Chandler Halderson lived with his parents, 50-year-old Bart and 53-year-old Krista, and Barrett said Friday that Chandler reported they had traveled on July 2 to their cabin in White Lake for the Fourth of July weekend with an unknown couple and hadn't returned.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office "immediately began the investigation" and contacted the Langlade County Sheriff's Office, which reported "no signs of immediate activity" at the cabin, Barrett said.

Barrett said interviews with "friends, families and neighbors" of the couple turned up information that led detectives to the place where the remains were found.