Missing Windsor man's son implicated in his murder; mother remains missing

A prosecutor on Monday indicated authorities believe a 23-year-old Windsor man shot and dismembered his father before dumping him in a rural area, then lied to investigators by telling them both his parents had gone away for the Fourth of July weekend and never returned.
No charges have been filed yet against Chandler M. Halderson in the death of Bart A. Halderson, 50. The Dane County Medical Examiner's office earlier Monday identified remains found in the town of Cottage Grove as the elder Halderson. His wife and Chandler's mother, Krista, 53, remains missing.
Dane County Court Commissioner Mark Fremgen set bond in Chandler Halderson's case at $10,000, rejecting pleas from Deputy District Attorney William Brown for $1 million bond. Chandler Halderson was booked into the Dane County Jail on Thursday night on a tentative felony charge of providing false information on a missing person.
In a statement, the Medical Examiner's Office said "preliminary results from the autopsy confirm that Mr. Halderson died from homicidal violence including firearm injury."
No further information was being released by the office, but during a hearing Monday afternoon, Brown said Bart Halderson's body had been dismembered.
Chandler Halderson initially reported his parents missing on Wednesday. Two days later, the Sheriff's Office said during a press conference on the case that human remains had been found in an undisclosed rural area of the county.
The Sheriff's Office began executing a search warrant at the Haldersons' Oak Springs Circle home Sunday, according to spokesperson Elise Schaffer, and that work was continuing Monday.
Medical Examiner's Office director of operations Sue Eskola said Monday morning that the office's "intent" was to release information later in the day about the results of the autopsy it was conducting on the remains.
Citing the ongoing investigation, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett on Friday declined to say whether he believed the remains were those of the Haldersons or whether there were any suspects in the case, but he did say there was no ongoing threat to the public.
Chandler Halderson lived with his parents, 50-year-old Bart and 53-year-old Krista, and Barrett said Friday that Chandler reported they had traveled on July 2 to their cabin in White Lake for the Fourth of July weekend with an unknown couple and hadn't returned.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office "immediately began the investigation" and contacted the Langlade County Sheriff's Office, which reported "no signs of immediate activity" at the cabin, Barrett said.
Barrett said interviews with "friends, families and neighbors" of the couple turned up information that led detectives to the place where the remains were found.
Barrett did not further elaborate Friday as to what information Chandler Halderson provided that was allegedly false.
In a statement from the Halderson family distributed by the Sheriff's Office on Friday, the family thanked everyone for their support.
"We continue to ask for anyone's assistance who may have information on the whereabouts of Bart and Krista," the statement said. "We have strong hopes for the best outcome possible."
This story will be updated.