A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from her town of Bristol home on Friday night has been found and is safe, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
In a statement, the Sheriff's Office thanked "everyone who called following the media release to provide information."
Lindsey M. Olson was reported missing after she was picked up by an unknown person driving a black Pontiac, Lt. Kurt Pierce said after she went missing.
Pierce said there was no indication whether or not foul play is involved but said Olson has "done this before."
"She's been missing before, but never this long," Pierce said. "Teens sometimes do that."
In the past, Pierce said Olson had only been missing for a few hours.
Far East Side gun battle, SWAT raid tied to shootings top recent notable crimes in Madison area