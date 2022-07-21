Missing teen girl sought, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said authorities are looking for Johana De Los Angeles Martinez Rodriguez, a missing 16-year-old girl who has been living in the town of Vienna with a travel sponsor.

Rodriguez was last seen by her sponsor on Friday, and may be with her boyfriend, Juan Garmendia, 18, who lives in Minnesota, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elisa Schaffer said in a statement.

Rodriguez also goes by the name Masiel Martinez Rodriguez, Schaffer said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rodriguez is asked to call the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345.