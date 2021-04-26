Missing Richland County teen found dead not far from ATV crash, authorities say

A 16-year-old Richland County boy who was reported missing Sunday night was found dead early Monday not far from where his ATV crashed, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting that Mason M. Fenton, 16, had not returned home from riding his ATV.

A search ensued near his residence in the town of Dayton involving several area fire and EMS departments and K-9 and Drone teams.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., a Richland County Sheriff’s Department sergeant located the ATV crashed on Crow Hill School Road, and Fenton was found dead a short distance from the scene of the crash, the department said.

The crash is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.