 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missing Richland County teen found dead not far from ATV crash, authorities say
alert

Missing Richland County teen found dead not far from ATV crash, authorities say

Mason Fenton

Mason Fenton, 16, was found dead early Monday not far from where his ATV crashed, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office reported.

 Richland County Sheriff’s Department

A 16-year-old Richland County boy who was reported missing Sunday night was found dead early Monday not far from where his ATV crashed, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting that Mason M. Fenton, 16, had not returned home from riding his ATV.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

A search ensued near his residence in the town of Dayton involving several area fire and EMS departments and K-9 and Drone teams.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., a Richland County Sheriff’s Department sergeant located the ATV crashed on Crow Hill School Road, and Fenton was found dead a short distance from the scene of the crash, the department said.

The crash is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics