The Monroe County sheriff on Tuesday confirmed a body found Jan. 18 to be that of a Ho-Chunk woman missing since Dec. 29. Her cause of death was hypothermia, the county medical examiner said.

A search for Felicia J. Wanna, 50, began after family members requested a welfare check and authorities couldn't locate her, Sheriff Wesley D. Revels said.

Walmart security footage showed Wanna leaving its store in Tomah around 7:20 p.m. Dec. 29, the last day her family reported hearing from her. Her body was later found in a remote area 1.5 miles away, Revels said.

Temperatures reached a low of 28 degrees in La Crosse, about 45 miles from Tomah, the night of Dec. 29, according to the National Weather Service.

Authorities determined Wanna didn't have access to her cellphone or vehicle at the time of her death, since an acquaintance had taken both to La Crosse.

Wanna may have been experiencing mental health concerns when she went missing, according to a Jan. 5 news release from the Ho-Chunk Police Department.

