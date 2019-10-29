Madison police say a 67-year-old woman who was reported missing on Sunday was found safe on Monday.
Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said the department used multiple police dogs, the Mounted Patrol, drones, city park rangers, and officers, along with the largest recruit class in history, in the search for Amy F. Rupnow.
Shoulder to shoulder, the 50 recruits walked into tall corn and woods near Mid Town Road and Marty Road, an area where one police dog had detected human odor. It was terrain so thick, drones and officer could not see to the ground.
And they found Rupnow on the ground, cold and wet, but alive and very happy to see her rescuers, DeSpain said.
Rupnow was taken to a hospital to be checked out, but was OK, DeSpain said.