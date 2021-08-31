 Skip to main content
Missing Illinois woman died of injury suffered in town of Bristol crash, authorities say
Missing Illinois woman died of injury suffered in town of Bristol crash, authorities say

An Illinois woman who had been reported missing died of an injury suffered in a crash in the town of Bristol, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Sheriff’s Office and Sun Prairie police were sent about 9:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of Columbus Street on a report of dead person in a vehicle, Lt. Jonathan Triggs said in a statement Monday.

The vehicle was located in a soybean field in the town of Bristol adjacent to Columbus Street. The driver and lone occupant was Valorie McCreath, 71, who had been reported missing from Rockton, Illinois two days earlier, Triggs said.

The investigation determined the death was not suspicious and that McCreath was not wearing a seatbelt and died as a result of an injury suffered in the crash, Triggs said.

