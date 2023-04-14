The Madison Fire Department's water rescue team and other agencies located a missing diver in Lake Mendota near Shorewood Hills, brought the diver to shore, administered medical care and took the person to an area hospital on Friday morning, the Fire Department said.

At about 9:20 a.m., the Madison Fire Department’s water rescue team responded to the lake for a report of a missing diver. With coordinated assistance from Dane County Sheriff’s Marine enforcement boat patrol, the Dane County communication center, Shorewood Hills, and UW Police departments the diver was quickly located, returned to the surface and transported to the shore for medical care and then taken by ambulance to the hospital, the Fire Department said.