Missing boater’s body recovered from Grant County lake, authorities say

The body of a missing boater was recovered from a Grant County lake on Sunday, authorities reported.

At about 2:20 p.m. Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office was notified that Marlin Carl, 69, of Fennimore, had been fishing at Pafenrath Lake when he did not return at his usual time, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Family members went to the area and located his boat on the water, but could not locate Marlin, Dreckman said.

Muscoda Fire, Muscoda EMS, Blue River Fire, Blue River EMS, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and a Richland County Sheriff's Office police dog took part in a search of the area around the boat, but Marlin still couldn’t be located, Dreckman said.

Help then was requested from the Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team, and Marlin was found and recovered from the water and pronounced dead by the Grant County Coroner's Office, Dreckman said.