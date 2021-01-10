Missing Albany infant found dead, authorities say

An infant reported missing in Albany on Saturday was found dead in southern Wisconsin on Sunday.

The baby girl, born on Tuesday at a residence in the village of Albany, was reported missing Saturday. She was taken from the residence by a man later identified as being the father of the child, Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud and Albany Police Chief Robert Ritter said in a joint statement Saturday.

The father told officers he then gave the newborn girl to an "unidentified third party," and she had not been seen since.

The Albany Police Department will continue their investigation into the child's disappearance with help from Green County Sheriff’s Office, Green County District Attorney, Green County Child Protective Services, Green County Coroner’s Office, FBI, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Wisconsin K9 SOS Search and Rescue.

The death investigation is still active, authorities said.

