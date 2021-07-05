Minor injuries, semi in flames in multi-vehicle crash that closed I-39/90 near Janesville for hours

A multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a semitruck engulfed in flames shut down the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 north of Janesville for hours on Monday.
One driver was discovered to have minor injuries due to the crash Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Bret Manke said in a statement.
Traffic was rerouted to Highway 14 as I-39/90 was closed from about 9:25 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
I-39/90 northbound was closed at Highway 11 due to the crash and southbound traffic is closed at Highway 51/73.
The crash caused a miles-long traffic backup in both directions, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. All lanes of traffic both north and south bound were closed due to significant cleanup.