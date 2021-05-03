 Skip to main content
Minnesota man faces 3rd offense OWI after wrong-way, head-on crash on I-39/90 near Madison, State Patrol says
Nicholas C. Rahlf booking photo

Nicholas C. Rahl.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Minnesota man faces a third offense of OWI after a wrong-way, head-on crash early Monday on Interstate 39/90 near Madison, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The State Patrol said in a report that it received multiple calls reporting an SUV traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I-39/90 near Madison about 12:45 a.m., and shortly after the first call, it was reported that the SUV had hit another vehicle head on near milepost 144, a couple miles south of the Beltline interchange.

Arriving state troopers found two heavily damaged vehicles blocking both lanes, made contact with the drivers of the vehicles and observed signs of impairment in the driver of the SUV that had been traveling the wrong way, the State Patrol said.

The SUV driver, Nicholas C. Rahlf, 28, of Houston, Minnesota, refused to perform any sobriety tests or answer any questions. He was taken to a local hospital for an evidentiary blood draw and was then arrested for third offense OWI causing injury, the State Patrol said.

No information on the extent of injuries was available.

