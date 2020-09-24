Minnesota man dies in rollover crash off I-39/90 near Beltline interchange, authorities say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Minnesota man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash off Interstate 39/90 near the Beltline interchange, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. a silver 2000 Nissan Maxima heading south on I-39/90 just south of Highway 12 lost control and began to spin out of control, Sgt. Luke Yahn said in a report.

The Maxima rolled down the steep grassy embankment to the right, and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected about 80 feet off of the road, as the Maxima continued to roll about 100 feet more, Yahn said.

The driver, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, was a 26-year-old man from Rochester, Minnesota, Yahn said.

Fatal crashes, gun violence top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.