Minnesota man dies in rollover crash off I-39/90 near Beltline interchange, authorities say

A Minnesota man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash off Interstate 39/90 near the Beltline interchange, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m. a silver 2000 Nissan Maxima heading south on I-39/90 just south of Highway 12 lost control and began to spin out of control, Sgt. Luke Yahn said in a report.
The Maxima rolled down the steep grassy embankment to the right, and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected about 80 feet off of the road, as the Maxima continued to roll about 100 feet more, Yahn said.
The driver, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, was a 26-year-old man from Rochester, Minnesota, Yahn said.
Fatal crashes, gun violence top recent notable crimes in Madison area
5 occupants of SUV get out and rob 2 pedestrians at gunpoint on West Side, Madison police say
Protesters shut down Beltline near Monona Drive for a time Saturday night, police say
Woman charged with child neglect in infant daughter's drug overdose death in Spring Green
Madison police confirm 1 dead after West Side crash Thursday
4 people injured, flown to trauma centers after shooting in Mayville, authorities say
Authorities identify man found dead in Reindahl Park in Madison on Sunday
Motorcyclist dies at hospital after crash on West Side, Madison police say
Man shot 3 fellow residents of Mayville apartment, then apparently shot himself
Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in West Side crash on Tuesday night
Police: man set fire to homeless peoples' tent; fire damaged park shelter
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.