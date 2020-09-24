 Skip to main content
Minnesota man dies in rollover crash off I-39/90 near Beltline interchange, authorities say
Minnesota man dies in rollover crash off I-39/90 near Beltline interchange, authorities say

State Patrol squad, generic file photo
Wisconsin State Patrol

A Minnesota man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash off Interstate 39/90 near the Beltline interchange, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. a silver 2000 Nissan Maxima heading south on I-39/90 just south of Highway 12 lost control and began to spin out of control, Sgt. Luke Yahn said in a report.

The Maxima rolled down the steep grassy embankment to the right, and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected about 80 feet off of the road, as the Maxima continued to roll about 100 feet more, Yahn said.

The driver, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, was a 26-year-old man from Rochester, Minnesota, Yahn said.

